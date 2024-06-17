ETV Bharat / entertainment

'It's a Boy!': Amala Paul and Jagat Desai Welcome 'Little Miracle' Ilai

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 17, 2024, 8:21 PM IST

Updated : Jun 17, 2024, 9:21 PM IST

Amala Paul and her husband Jagat Desai announced the birth of their baby boy, Ilai, on Instagram. The couple shared a heartwarming video of Amala cradling their newborn as they arrived home to a beautifully decorated house.

'It's a Boy!': Amala Paul and Jagat Desai Welcome 'Little Miracle' Ilai
Amala Paul and Jagat Desai Welcome baby boy (Photo: Instagram)

Hyderabad: Actor Amala Paul and her husband Jagat Desai have welcomed a baby boy into their lives, joyfully announcing the news on social media on Monday.

The couple shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, revealing Amala cradling their newborn as they arrived home to a beautifully decorated house filled with balloons. A pristine white cradle awaited their baby in one corner of the room.

In their Instagram post, Amala and Jagat exclaimed, "It's a boy!! Meet our little miracle, 'ILAI' born on 11.6.2024." They adorned the caption with hashtags like #babyboy and #love.

Amala and Jagat tied the knot in a romantic Christian ceremony on November 5, 2023, in Kochi, Kerala. Amama's pregnancy journey was publicly announced in January 2024, accompanied by a special maternity photo shoot on the beach.

Sharing the news about their growing family, the couple wrote, "Now I know that 1+1 is 3 with you!" The maternity photoshoot captured intimate moments, including tender embraces and playful beachside poses, celebrating their anticipation of parenthood.

The arrival of their son marks a new chapter of happiness and love for Amala Paul and Jagat Desai, as they embark on this journey of parenthood together.

Amala Paul is an Indian actress and producer who predominantly appears in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films. Starting her career acting debut in the Malayalam film Neelathamara, in a minor supporting role, she later appeared as the lead actress role in the Tamil film Mynaa.

READ MORE

  1. The Goat Life Star Amala Paul Celebrates Husband's Gujarati Roots in Viral Baby Shower Pictures
  2. The Goat Life Trailer: Prithviraj Sukumaran Promises an Engaging Survival Drama Based on True Story
  3. Prabhas unveils first-look poster of Prithviraj Sukumaran's The Goat Life
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2024, 9:21 PM IST

TAGGED:

AMALA PAULJAGAT DESAIAMALA PAUL GIVES BIRTH TO BABY BOYAMALA PAUL BABY NAMEAMALA PAUL JAGAT DESAI WELCOME BABY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.