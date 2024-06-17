'It's a Boy!': Amala Paul and Jagat Desai Welcome 'Little Miracle' Ilai

Hyderabad: Actor Amala Paul and her husband Jagat Desai have welcomed a baby boy into their lives, joyfully announcing the news on social media on Monday.

The couple shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, revealing Amala cradling their newborn as they arrived home to a beautifully decorated house filled with balloons. A pristine white cradle awaited their baby in one corner of the room.

In their Instagram post, Amala and Jagat exclaimed, "It's a boy!! Meet our little miracle, 'ILAI' born on 11.6.2024." They adorned the caption with hashtags like #babyboy and #love.

Amala and Jagat tied the knot in a romantic Christian ceremony on November 5, 2023, in Kochi, Kerala. Amama's pregnancy journey was publicly announced in January 2024, accompanied by a special maternity photo shoot on the beach.

Sharing the news about their growing family, the couple wrote, "Now I know that 1+1 is 3 with you!" The maternity photoshoot captured intimate moments, including tender embraces and playful beachside poses, celebrating their anticipation of parenthood.

The arrival of their son marks a new chapter of happiness and love for Amala Paul and Jagat Desai, as they embark on this journey of parenthood together.

Amala Paul is an Indian actress and producer who predominantly appears in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films. Starting her career acting debut in the Malayalam film Neelathamara, in a minor supporting role, she later appeared as the lead actress role in the Tamil film Mynaa.