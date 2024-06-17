Meerut Youth Complains Wife, In-Laws Torturing Him To Live As 'Ghar Jamai', Probe On

Meerut: A youth from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has registered a police complaint against his wife and in-laws alleging them of forcing him to live with the latter as 'ghar jamai'. He also accused his wife of beating him up and threatening to cut off his private parts if he did not do as asked.

Claiming that his life is in danger, the youth told police that he somehow managed to save his life and pleaded for justice. He has registered a complaint at Lohianagar police station in Meerut.

In his complaint, the youth, a resident of Zahidpur Budhera, said that he was married six years ago to a girl from Jwalapur in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district. After marriage, his parents lived with him and his wife in Meerut. He said that he had to go to Assam for work during which, his wife quarrelled with his parents forcing them to leave the house.

He alleged that after his parents left, his wife started fighting with him and has now started demanding that he leave Meerut and start living with his in-laws in Jwalapur.

The complainant said that recently his wife tied his hands and legs while he was sleeping and tortured him. After which, she even frightened him by attempting to cut off his private parts. He said that he somehow managed to escape from the house.

He named his wife, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law in his complaint. He said that his in-laws tried to pressurise him by various means to make him obey them. He alleged that his wife and in-laws used abusive language and also handed over some audio and video recordings as evidence to the police.

Kotawali police officer Ashutosh Kumar said a youth has lodged a complaint against his wife and in-laws late last evening at Lohianagar police station. "He has made serious allegations. The Lohianagar police station in-charge has been instructed to investigate and take necessary action," Kumar said.

