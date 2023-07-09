CAR SWEPT AWAY AMID HEAVY RAINFALL IN HIMACHAL PRADESHS BEAS RIVER

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh): A video showing a car being washed away in the River Beas River near Kullu on Sunday went viral on social media. In the video, a parked car can be seen starting to sink into the river and then being swept away due to the heavy flow of the river.

A man can be seen in the video holding an umbrella and witnessing nature's fury. Come monsoon, Himachal Pradesh will witness bountiful rains which in turn led to landslides and flash floods. These natural events remind us that we are small and vulnerable and living on this planet will always entail risk.

A red alert for seven districts in Himachal Pradesh has been issued by The India Meteorological Department. It has also issued alerts for landslides and flash floods in the state. A red alert for seven districts in Himachal Pradesh, an orange alert for three districts, and a yellow alert for Lauhaul and Spiti districts for the next 48 hours has been issued by the India Meteorological Department as heavy rains lashing the state for the past few days.

The IMD said, “A red alert has been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts. While many places in the state will receive rainfall. An orange alert has been issued for Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts."