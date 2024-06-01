Kerala Police Arrest Mastermind of Organ Trafficking Case in Hyderabad

Kochi: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Kerala Police has arrested one of the masterminds of an international organ trafficking gang from Hyderabad on Friday.

The accused, a native of Hyderabad was arrested with the help of local police. The SIT formed by Kerala Police conducted a search operation on the basis of information provided by Sabith Nassar, the prime suspect in this case, who was arrested last month.

Also, the investigation team has intensified its efforts to nab Madhu, a native of Kochi and the main kingpin of the organ trafficking gang. Madhu has been living in Iran for the last 10 years and efforts are on to bring him back to India and arrest him. The investigation team has already searched Madhu's house in Kochi.

It has been found that he sent money to the two accused who have been arrested. According to police, they can arrest Madhu by either cancelling his passport or issuing a blue-corner notice. A lookout notice had already been issued for Madhu by the Bureau of Immigration at the SIT's request.

This apart, Shameer, a native of Palakkad who sold his kidney through the gang for money, will also be taken into custody soon, police said.

Meanwhile, Sabith Nassar is being interrogated in police custody, which will end on June 3. It is likely that he will be taken into custody again and may even be brought to Hyderabad for evidence collection.

Twenty people are learnt to have sold their kidneys through this racket to people residing in Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi. Police have found out about most of the kidney donors. But none of them are ready to file a complaint because they received the dues as promised.