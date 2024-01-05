AHEAD OF CONSECRATION CEREMONY EV CABS INTRODUCED IN AYODHYA TO KEEP POLLUTION LEVELS UNDER CHECK

Electric cabs have commenced operations in Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony and inauguration scheduled for January 22nd, with the aim of keeping pollution levels in the city in check.

Initially, 12 electric vehicles have been deployed by the Uttar Pradesh Government in collaboration with the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation.

Arvind Kumar Pandey, supervisor, EV Plus, a service provider, said the initiative was aimed at making convenience of the devotees attending Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration.

"These all are EVs. Our company 'EV Plus' which is associated with the Ayodhya Development Authority has started this initiative for the convenience of devotees who'll be attending the Ram Temple inauguration," he said.

The locals have welcomed the initiative and lauded the government for it.

Ashish Kumar Yadav, a local resident, said, "This is a great initiative. You can book the cabs online and can travel anywhere within 10 KM radius. Rs 200-250 is charge for the cab."

Another local resident, Arun Kumar Mishra said, "Ayodhya has seen a lot of development in last few years. Ever since the regime of the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and since Yogi Adityanath has taken the charge of the Uttar Pradesh government, there has been a lot of development in Ayodhya."

According to officials 500 electric vehicles will be stationed at various locations in the city, including the Ayodhya Railway Station and the airport, for the convenience of the city's resident as well as tourists.