RAJASTHAN GOVERNOR KALRAJ MISHRA DISSOLVES ASSEMBLY BJP TO FORM GOVT IN COMING DAYS

Jaipur: Following a landslide victory of the BJP in the Rajasthan assembly elections, Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday ordered dissolution of the 15th Rajasthan Assembly putting an end to the model code of conduct. State Governor Kalraj Mishra has given orders for dissolution of the assembly from December 4.

In Rajasthan Assembly election results 2023 announced on Sunday, the BJP won a clear majority of 115 of the 200 seats while Congress was a distant second winning 69 seats. Sources said that after dissolution of the assembly, Kalraj Mishra will invite BJP to form the next government in the desert state. Significantly, the BJP faces a dilemma to choose the Chief Ministerial face among a few veteran leaders.

The frontrunners for the top post are former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Baba Balak Nath and union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. On Monday, several winning candidates in the Rajasthan assembly election loyalist to Vasundhara Raje rallied behind the former chief minister as they met her at her residence at Civil Line number 13 bungalow in capital Jaipur. Among the leaders who met Raje at her residence were Kalicharan Saraf, Babu Singh Rathod, Premchand Bairwa, Govind Ranipuria, Lalit Meena, Kanwarlal Meena, Ramswaroop Lamba and others.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, BJP leader Ramswaroop Lamba said it was a “courtesy meeting” and they had come to greet Raje for the Rajasthan victory. But BJP MLA Bahadur Singh Koli was clear in his demand that Raje be made as the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan saying it was a “public demand”.