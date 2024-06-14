ETV Bharat / bharat

'Those Who Became Arrogant Were stopped At 240 By Lord Ram:' RSS Leader's Dig At BJP Creates Flutter

By ETV Bharat English Team

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 10:25 AM IST

RSS leader Indresh Kumar's criticism came days after the Hindutva organisation's chief Mohan Bhagwat said that a true 'sevak' does not have arrogance and serves the people by maintaining 'dignity'. The leader also slammed INDIA bloc for being 'anti-Ram.'

RSS leader Indresh Kumar. (IANS)

Jaipur: It seems all is not well between the BJP and the RSS, its ideological parent. Veteran RSS leader Indresh Kumar in a hard-hitting remark on the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls criticised the ruling BJP for 'arrogance". He also slammed the opposition INDIA bloc in equal measure for being 'anti-Ram'.

Speaking at the 'Ramrath Ayodhya Yatra Darshan Poojan Samaroh' at Kanota near Jaipur on Thursday, the RSS national executive member did not mention the rivals by name but suggested that the poll outcome reflected their attitudes. "The party which did the bhakti (of lord Ram) but became arrogant was stopped at 240 but it was made the biggest party," he said, in an apparent reference to Narendra Modi-led BJP which got 240 seats in the Lok Sabha seats.

"And those who had no faith in Ram, they together were stopped at 234," he said, apparently referring to the INDIA bloc. "See the 'Vidhan' of Ram Rajya in democracy; those who did 'Bhakti (worshipped) of Ram but gradually turned arrogant, that party emerged as the biggest party, but the vote and power that should have been given was stopped by God due to their arrogance," he said.

"Those who opposed Ram, none of them was given power. Even all of them together were made number two. God's justice is true and enjoyable," he said. "Those who worship Ram should be humble and those who oppose Ram, the Lord himself dealt with them," he said. He said Lord Ram does not discriminate and does not punish. "Ram does not make anyone lament. Ram gives justice to everyone. He gives and will keep on giving. Lord Ram was always just and will remain so," he said.

Kumar also said Lord Ram protected people and did good to Ravana too. The remark came days after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that a true 'sevak' does not have arrogance and serves the people by maintaining 'dignity'. (With agency inputs)

