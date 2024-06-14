SSR 4th Death Anniversary: In a Moving Note, Sister Pens Family's Pain as They Still 'Don't Know What Transpired on June 14'

Hyderabad: On the fourth anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput's passing, his sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, poured out her emotions on social media. In her heartfelt tribute, she revealed the ongoing agony and frustration of the family, still grappling with the enigma surrounding Sushant's death. Shweta lamented the injustice endured for four long years, questioning if her brother deserved such a fate.

Sharing a picture of Sushant, Shweta penned, "Someone who wore his heart on his sleeve—was it a fault to be so pure and loving in this cruel world? It’s been 4 years of injustice to Sushant. Does he deserve this?

Accompanying a cherished video capturing moments of sibling joy, Shweta expressed her anguish at the lingering mystery surrounding Sushant's demise. Despite ongoing investigations, closure remains elusive, leaving the family in a state of perpetual distress.

"Bhai, it has been 4 years since you left us, and we still don’t know what transpired on June 14, 2020. Your death remains a mystery. I feel helpless and have pleaded with the authorities countless times for the truth. I’m losing my patience and feel like giving up," lamented Shweta on her Instagram.

Continuing her plea, she questioned, "But today, for one last time, I want to ask everyone who can help with the case to put your hand on your heart and ask yourself: don’t we deserve to know what happened to our brother Sushant? Why has it become a political agenda? Why can’t it be as straightforward as stating what was found that day and what is believed to have happened?"

In a final appeal, Shweta appealed, "PLEASE, I am requesting and pleading—help us move forward as a family. Give us the closure we deserve. 🙏"

The actor's untimely demise in 2020 at his Bandra residence sparked widespread controversy, prompting a CBI investigation from multiple angles. Following his passing, his Patna residence was transformed into a memorial, adorned with his cherished possessions like his telescope, books, and guitar.

Sushant Singh Rajput marked his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che and endeared himself to audiences with his kindness and warmth. His portrayal of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story propelled him to stardom. His final cinematic outing, Chhichhore, released in 2019, garnered immense acclaim.

His swansong, Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chhabra and starring Sanjana Sanghi, adapted from the novel The Fault in Our Stars, premiered on OTT platforms, marking the end of Sushant's short yet impressive filmography.