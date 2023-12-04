Jaipur (Rajasthan) : The Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 witnessed a fierce fight between PM Modi's guarantees and Congress CM Ashok Gehlot's promises. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about good governance and security, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was bringing guarantee of social security i.e. welfare for the poor and backward classes.

Even after this, the results gave opposite results to Gehlot's promises. The following are 10 reasons as to why Gehlot's words did not carry weight when compared to those of PM Modi among the people of Rajasthan: