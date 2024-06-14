ETV Bharat / state

'Tailor-Made' Success Story: Latur Man Cracks Four Competitive Exams At 24 Years Of Age

By PTI

A 24-year-old man named Narsing Vishwanath Jadhav, a resident of Nilanga town in central Maharashtra's Latur district, has cracked four competitive examinations in a short span of time. Jadhav is determined to appear in more number of examinations to fulfill his dream of becoming a gazetted officer, as these posts do not fall under the category of Class 1 (Group A) officer.

Latur: In an extraordinary display of talent and determination, a 24-year-old man from Latur, a tailor's son, has cracked four competitive examinations in Maharashtra in a short span of time, but he is not yet stopping and wants to fulfil his dream of becoming a Class 1 officer.

Hailing from a poor family background, Narsing Vishwanath Jadhav, a resident of Nilanga town in central Maharashtra's Latur district, achieved this feat through sheer hard work and unwavering commitment to his goals. His father, Vishwanath Jadhav, works as a tailor.

After clearing CEA (Civil Engineer Assistant) examination in his first attempt, Narsing Jadhav joined as CEA in the Public Works Department at Selu in Parbhani district. The result of the exam was declared on March 16, 2024.

His other achievements included cracking examinations for junior engineers (a Group 2 post) in the Palghar Zilla Parishad (ZP), where he secured first rank in March, and for CEA in the Water Resources Department (WRD). Narsing Jadhav also cleared the exam for CEA in the Palghar ZP, the result of which was declared on Wednesday. The post of CEA falls under Group 3.

He had appeared for all the competitive examinations in December 2023. Since these posts do not fall under the category of Class 1 (Group A) officer, Narsing Jadhav is determined to keep studying and appear in more examinations to fulfil his dream of becoming a gazetted officer.

"I began my journey with the ambition to secure a position as a Class 1 officer and continuously studied hard. Though I have joined as CEA in the PWD, I will not stop my studies and continue to strive to achieve my goal of becoming a Class 1 officer. I was motivated by my uncle Dr Satish Jadhav, a teacher," Narsing Jadhav told PTI.

Narsing Jadhav completed his schooling at Maharashtra Vidyalaya, Nilanga. Further, he studied in Puranmal Lahoti Polytechnic, Latur, and then completed his engineering from the Sinhgad College of Engineering, Pune.

Despite facing numerous challenges and financial constraints, he remained determined in his pursuit of excellence. As news of his remarkable achievement spread, Narsing Jadhav has become a role model for students aspiring to excel in competitive examinations.

