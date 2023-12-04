Jaipur: BJP is yet to form the government in Rajasthan but the saffron party is yet to take a decision on the new chief minister. Also, the party has not called the meeting of the legislature party.

In such a situation, all eyes are on who will be the next chief minister of Rajasthan while there is a stir at Civil Line number 13 bungalow that houses former chief minister and BJP candidate Vasundhara Raje. The pro-Vasundhara party leaders and MLAs have raised the demand to make her the CM while over 20 MLAs have come to meet her at her residence since morning.

Among MLAs who arrived at Vasundhara's residence are Kalicharan Saraf, Babu Singh Rathod, Premchand Bairwa, Govind Ranipuria, Lalit Meena, Kanwarlal Meena, Radheshyam Bairwa, Kalulal Meena, Suresh Rawat, KK Vishnoi, Bhagchand Takra, Pratap Singh Singhvi, Ramswaroop Lamba and many others. This apart, several party leaders including former state president Ashok Parnami also called upon her.

After meeting the former CM, Ramswaroop Lamba said that it was a courtesy meeting and many of the MLAs supporting Vasundhara came to greet her. "BJP government is going to be formed in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the question of who will become the Chief Minister, it is for the party to decide. A meeting of the MLAs will be called before taking a final call," Lamba said.

Pro-Vasundhara MLAs raised the demand to make her the CM. BJP MLA Bahadur Singh Koli said that as per public demand Vasundhara should be made the CM. "We have come to strengthen Vasundhara Raje. She is also the national vice president apart from being an MLA. Everyone wants her to be the CM. I have come to meet her and seek her blessings. However, whatever the top leadership of BJP says will be accepted but we want Vasundhara to be the Chief Minister," Koli said adding that Vasundhara has been the Chief Minister twice and they will strongly speak on her favour at the legislature party meeting.