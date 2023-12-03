Jaipur (Rajasthan): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to wrest power from the Congress in Rajasthan. As per the current trends, the BJP has crossed the halfway mark and leading in 111 seats in the 200-member House.

Now the million-dollar question in everyone's mind - who will become the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan? The three probable Chief Minister candidates of the saffron party are - Mahant Balaknath Yogi, who is leading from the Tijara constituency, Vasundhara Raje Scindia, who won from the Jhalrapatan Assembly constituency, and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

39-year-old Balaknath is currently leading from the Tijara constituency by over 11,000 votes. Balaknath is the current Lok Sabha member from the Alwar constituency and had defeated former Union Minister and Congress leader Jitendra Singh. He is seen as the party's face to become the next Chief Minister.

70-year-old Vasundhara Raje Scindia, who belongs to the Royal family, is an experienced campaigner and has been two-time Chief Minister of the state. An astute politician and mass leader, Vasundhara, who was sidelined by her party, came back to the forefront after elections were announced in the desert state and she patched up with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Mumbai-born Raje is known for her people-to-people connection and has always been seen as the face of the BJP in Rajasthan. Vasundhara was first elected to the Rajasthan Assembly in 1985 from the Dholpur Assembly constituency and then did not look back. She has been then winning from the Jhalrapatan constituency.

Raje was also elected to the Lok Sabha in 1989 from the Jhalawar seat. She is an effective administrator and also held various positions in the saffron party including Vice President of Yuva Morcha and Vice President of Rajasthan BJP. She was also the National Vice President of the BJP and has humungous experience.

The other probable face is Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The 56-year-old Jaisalmer-born Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is currently a member of the Lok Sabha from the Jodhpur constituency. He, however, is not contesting the Rajasthan Assembly elections. So Shekhawat is made the next Rajasthan Chief Minister, he will have to get elected to the Assembly within the next six months.

Looks like the JP Nadda-led party in all probability will make Baba Balaknath the next Chief Minister.