Katy Perry Lights up Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding Bash, Ranveer Sets the Dance Floor on Fire - Watch

Hyderabad: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding festivities are in full swing, with celebrities like Katy Perry, Guru Randhawa, and Pitbull adding glamour to the affair. Recently, a video went viral showing Ranveer Singh, Orry, and Veer Pahariya grooving to Guru Randhawa's tunes, showcasing the vibrant energy of the event.

Katy Perry, the pop sensation, brought her star power to the celebration aboard a lavish cruise, enthralling guests with her hit songs. Dressed in a stunning silver gown, Katy lit up the stage, surrounded by her talented team in elegant white attire.

The cruise is wrapping up its journey on June 1, after commencing from Italy. According to reports, Katy Perry was said to have received a whopping payment of over $5 million for her performance, which roughly converts to Rs 45 crore.

Earlier, a video surfaced online showing the Backstreet Boys band performing for the Ambanis. There are speculations that celebrity DJs David Guetta and Black Coffee also graced one of the events during the second pre-wedding bash of Anant and Radhika, the scions of billionaire industrialists. The couple had their first pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar back in March.

The festivities mark the countdown to Anant and Radhika's highly anticipated wedding on July 12. The Ambanis have spared no expense in organising the ceremonies, which are steeped in Hindu Vedic traditions. The celebrations kick off with the wedding ceremony on July 12, followed by blessings for the couple on July 13.

The grand finale, Mangal Utsav, is set for July 14, promising a memorable conclusion to the extravagant affair. With such star-studded performances and traditional customs, Anant and Radhika's wedding is sure to be the talk of the town for days to come.