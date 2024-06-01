ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: AAP MLA Neena Mittal Served Notice For Making Video While Casting Vote

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

AAP MLA Neena Mittal made a video while casting her vote and posted it on her X handle. She later deleted her post. The election commission has served her an MCC violation notice.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Patiala: AAP MLA Neena Mittal was served a notice for making a video of her casting the vote at a polling booth in Punjab's Rajpura on Saturday.

Patiala Deputy Commissioner cum District Election Officer Shaukat Ahmed Pare has issued a notice to Mittal for violation of the election model code of conduct (MCC).

Mittal, who represents the Rajpura assembly seat, shared the video on her X handle but later deleted the post.

Pare said that if any person other than election officials makes videography inside the polling booth, then it will be considered illegal and the Election Commission may take action against the accused as per the prescribed norms. Mittal not only made a video while casting her vote but had also posted it on social media. In view of the seriousness of the matter, Pare has issued a notice to her.

The Election Commission of India has barred voters from carrying mobile phones or any electronic equipment inside polling booths during voting. Announcements in this regard have also been made in villages and cities to generate awareness among the voters. Despite this, an MLA has been caught flouting the rules.

Voting is underway in all 13 seats of Punjab in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.

'The Pot Calling The Kettle Black': Mehbooba Mufti On FIR Against Her For 'MCC Violation'

