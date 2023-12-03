Hyderabad: The D-Day is set to arrive as counting of votes for four key states – Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana -- that went to polls last month takes place on Sunday (December 3).

Rajasthan boasts a massive 52 million registered voters that elect the 200-member Legislative Assembly. To form a government in Rajasthan, a party needs to secure at least 101 seats. The recent assembly polls witnessed a notable 74.13 per cent voter turnout on November 25, slightly surpassing the 74.06 per cent recorded in the 2018 elections.

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government faces anti-incumbency with exit polls showing it is advantage BJP, though not exactly a saffron wave like 2013 when the party swept through the state winning 163 seats. In the 2018 elections, the Congress secured 100 seats, falling just short of a majority. However, they managed to form the government with the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and independent candidates.

The declaration of election results by Sunday evening will determine the political landscape of the state with Congress praying that Rajasthan breaks the trend and re-elects its government, something that has not happened in the last 30 years now. Since 1993, the state has alternated between the BJP and the Congress in forming the government. Notable leaders like Ashok Gehlot (Congress), Vasundhara Raje (BJP), and Bhairon Singh Shekhawat (BJP) have taken turns as chief ministers during this period.

What does BJP bank on

The BJP's confidence going into the elections stemmed from a focus on issues such as paper leaks, women's safety, law and order, and communalism. The BJP strategically shifted attention from the Gehlot government's alleged corruption scandals to concerns like paper leaks in examinations conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). Unemployment, reflected in the cancellation of eight RPSC examinations and subsequent arrests, became a significant concern, particularly among the youth.

Communalism was another key factor, with the BJP emphasizing identity politics and raising sensitive issues like the beheading of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiyalal and the Rajasthan High Court's acquittal of individuals involved in the 2008 Jaipur bomb blasts. The scheduled inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in January featured prominently in BJP speeches.

Issues related to women's safety and law and order also gained attention, with the BJP highlighting cases of crimes against women in the state. Rajasthan, despite implementing measures leading to a rise in the number of FIRs in crimes against women, is being portrayed as unsafe by the BJP. The absence of senior women leaders in the Congress adds to the party's vulnerability on this front.

Congress stronghold

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's stronghold against anti-incumbency lies in the numerous welfare schemes he has implemented, covering various demographics. From the return to the Old Pension Scheme for government employees to specific programs for women, farmers, and other sections, Gehlot has presented himself as a leader dedicated to the upliftment of the state's people.

As the state eagerly awaits the election results, the political scenario in Rajasthan is shaped by a complex interplay of issues, including anti-incumbency, unemployment, communalism, women's safety, and the impact of welfare schemes. The outcome today will determine the path the state takes for the next term, with both the BJP and the Congress vying for the opportunity to govern Rajasthan.

Exit polls

The exit polls for Rajasthan indicate a potential change in government, with the BJP emerging as the likely winner in the 2023 state Assembly elections.

Several reputable exit polls forecast a substantial lead for the BJP in Rajasthan. Republic TV-Matrize (115-130 seats for BJP, 65-75 seats for Congress), P-MARQ (105-125 seats for BJP, 69-91 seats for Congress), and Times Now-ETG (108-128 seats for BJP, 56-72 seats for Congress) predict a decisive victory for the Opposition party.

Jan Ki Baat survey, at its lower end (100-122 seats for BJP, 62-85 seats for Congress), echoes the 2018 scenario for Congress. However, even at the highest projection of 85 seats, Congress falls significantly below the majority required to pose a serious challenge to the BJP.

TV9 Bharatvarsh Polstrat exit poll anticipates a competitive contest, with BJP leading with 100-110 seats and Congress securing 90-100 seats. Dainik Bhaskar, on the other hand, projects 98-105 seats for BJP and 85-95 seats for Congress.

India Today-Axis My India (86-106 seats for Congress, 80-100 for BJP) and India TV-CNX (94-104 seats for Congress, 80-90 for BJP) exit polls bring some solace to Congress supporters, indicating the party's lead in the elections.

Interestingly, as of now, the BJP is yet to announce a chief ministerial candidate, a position previously held twice by its leader Vasundhara Raje. It would be interesting to see whether BJP continues with Raje or brings in a new face to lead Rajasthan. For Congress, while exit polls predict a loss, the party will still want to believe it can buck the trend.