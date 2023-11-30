TV9: 30-40 seats for BJP, 46-56 seats for Congress, 03-05 to Others.

India Today – Axis My India: 40-50 seats for Congress, 36-46 seats for the BJP and 1-5 seats for Others.

Matrize: 34-42 seats for BJP, 44-52 seats for Congress and 0-2 seats for Others in the exit poll projections.

Today’s Chanakya: 57 seats to Congress, 33 to BJP and 0 to Others.