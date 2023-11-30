Exit Poll results 2023 Live: Saffron surge in Rajasthan, Congress ahead in Telangana, Chhattisgarh; close contest in Madhya Pradesh
Published: 50 minutes ago
Hyderabad: As the curtains drew on polls held in Telangana on Thursday, the exit poll results for the assembly elections of the five states Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram are rolling out.
The counting of votes for all five states will take place on Sunday, December 3. An exit poll is a survey conducted immediately after people have voted for their respective candidates.
Elections Exit Poll 2023 LIVE:
According to a News18 poll of polls, the Congress is in a tight fight with BJP in Madhya Pradesh and with BRS in Telangana while in Rajasthan, BJP are likely to form the government. In Chhattisgarh, Congress is having a clear upper hand for now.
- Exit polls for Chhattisgarh with 90-member Assembly (46 is the magic number)
TV9: 30-40 seats for BJP, 46-56 seats for Congress, 03-05 to Others.
India Today – Axis My India: 40-50 seats for Congress, 36-46 seats for the BJP and 1-5 seats for Others.
Matrize: 34-42 seats for BJP, 44-52 seats for Congress and 0-2 seats for Others in the exit poll projections.
Today’s Chanakya: 57 seats to Congress, 33 to BJP and 0 to Others.
- Exit poll for Madhya Pradesh with 230-member Assembly (116 is the magic number)
TV9: 106-116 seats to BJP, 111-121 to Congress and 00-06 to Others (OTH).
Republic TV: 118-130 seats to BJP, Congress has been given 97-107 seats while 0-2 seats to Others (OTH).
- Exit poll for Rajasthan with 200-member Assembly (101 is the magic number)
Polestar: BJP with 100-110 seats – Congress with 90-100 seats – Others with 5-15 seats
Jan Ki Baat: Congress: 62-85 seats – BJP: 100-122 seats – Others: 14-15 seats
PMARQ: Congress: 69-91 seats – BJP: 105-125 seats – Others: 5-15 seats
ETG: Congress: 56-72 seats – BJP: 108-128 seats – Others: 13-21 seats
- Exit poll for Mizoram with 40-member Assembly (21 is the magic number)
Jan Ki Baat: Mizoram National Front: 10-14 seats – Congress: 5-9 seats – BJP: 0-2 seats
Poll of Polls For Madhya Pradesh: The poll of polls for Madhya Pradesh projects BJP with 112 seats, Congress with 113 seats and Others with 4 seats.
Poll of Polls For Rajasthan: The poll of polls for Rajasthan projects 111 seats to BJP, 74 to Congress and 14 seats to Others.
Poll of Polls For Telangana: The poll of polls for Telangana predicts 56 seats to Congress, 48 to BRS and 0 to others.
Poll of Polls For Chhattisgarh: The poll of polls for Chhattisgarh projects 47 seats to Congress, 40 seats to BJP and 3 seats to Others.
- How do things look like:
The Congress is aiming to remain in power in Rajasthan and Chhatisgarh while the BJP is looking forward to another term in Madhya Pradesh. Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), meanwhile, eyes a hattrick in Telangana. It, however, faces stiff contenders in Congress and BJP, both hoping to take over the Telangana government from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
Mizoram National Front is also working hard to fend off the challenge from both the Congress and the ZORAM People's Movement. The Telangana election that took place on Thursday was the last assembly election of 2023 and the outcome of this poll will have a major impact on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for next year. The party that wins the Telangana election will go ahead with good momentum in the national election.
As the outcome of this election is going to be a Congress vs BJP contest in at least three out of the five states, the outcome will be crucial for both the national parties. Stick to this page for live updates.