Jaipur: Early trends suggest the ruling BJP cross the half-way mark with Congress trailing at a distant second place as the counting of votes in elections to the Rajasthan Assembly got underway on Sunday, the poll data collected from the ground by ETV Bharat showed.

Counting of votes in elections to the 230-member state assembly held on November 17, began at 8 am on Sunday, a poll official said.

Postal ballots were counted between 8 am and 8.30 am, after which the counting of votes through EVMs began in the presence of officials and political parties' authorised agents, he said.