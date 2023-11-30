CONGRESS IS LIKELY TO COME TO POWER IN TELANGANA MP CHHATTISGARH AND RAJASTHAN SAYS D RAJA

New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (CPI) national general secretary D Raja on Thursday claimed that Congress will retain power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh whereas it will dethrone the incumbent government in Telangana and Madhya Pradesh.

"We have seen the mood of the people during the election campaign and we are anticipating that Congress will come in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan,"Raja told ETV Bharat as exit polls started Thursday evening over the just concluded polling in five states.

Raja said that the Congress went into the election process in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh highlighting its success stories. "It is likely to retain power in these two States. Whereas in MP, Congress vouched to undertake people's friendly policies. People in MP are also looking for a change. Although BRS was in power in Telangana, we think it will be a tough fight between Congress and BRS," Raja claimed.

When asked about BJP, Raja said that people will dethrone this party for m all States. "BJP will come nowhere," Raja said. He, however, mentioned that India needs to wait till December 3 to get the real result. "Let us wait till December 3. We will come to know the real picture," Raja said.

It is worth mentioning that CPI is an ally of the INDIA bloc alliance of all Opposition parties. "All the opposition parties are determined to give a tough fight to the BJP and dethrone it from power at the centre," Raja said.