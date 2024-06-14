T20 World Cup| Bizarre Scenes Unfold In Bangladesh vs Netherlands Match As Vicious Bouncer Gets Stuck In Tanzid’s Helmet

Hyderabad: When a lethal bouncer is bowled by a pace bowler aiming at the batter’s head, usually the batter pulls it with success or is hit on the helmet in case he fails to execute the shot. There are only these two probabilities on most of the occasions. However, when Tanzid Hasan was batting in Bangladesh’s innings against the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup fixture neither of these two options happened while facing a bouncer instead the ball was stuck in the helmet.

The incident occurred in the match between Bangladesh and the Netherlands at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent. Vivian Kingma was bowling the third over of the Bangladesh innings and Tanzid Hasan was facing the pacer. The pacer bowled a bouncer and Tanzid attempted a pull on it. The ball got top edge of the bat and deflected into the grill of his helmet. Notably, the ball got stuck in the helmet and stayed there.

The batter reacted to the situation swiftly and removed his helmet. The medical team rushed to the ground to check for concussion but their medical assessment showed that he didn’t sustain any injury and was fit to continue.

In the Group D clash of the tournament, Bangladesh beat the Netherlands by 25 runs. The winning side climbed to the second spot in the group and boosted their chances of making it into the Super Eights.

The equation in Group D has become interesting with three teams - Bangladesh, Netherlands and Nepal still having the chance to enter into the Super Eights. Bangladesh are likely to advance considering their superior net run rate and the fact they will play their last game against Nepal who are a much lower-ranked side as compared to them.