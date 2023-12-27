BSF PUNJAB POLICE RECOVER CHINA MADE PAKISTANI DRONE FROM TARN TARAN DISTRICT

Tarn Taran (Punjab): The Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint operation with Punjab Police on Tuesday recovered a made in China Pakistani drone from a field in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. The BSF said that they recovered a quadcopter drone (Model- DJI Mavic 3 classic, made in China) from the field belonging to a farmer Beant Singh near Mari Kamboke village.

According to official sources, BSF 103 Battalion and Punjab police received information about suspicious drone activity near border area BOP Chowki Dharam Singh near Khalra border. Chief of Police Station Khalra Balwinder Singh along with his team joined the BSF in the search operation and recovered a drone from the fields.

"On specific information of BSF regarding the presence of a drone, a Joint Search Operation was launched by BSF and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Village - Mari Kamboke, District - Tarn Taran. Further, during the search operation, at about 1830 hrs, a Pak-based drone (Quadcopter), in broken condition was found lying in the field," a release from BSF said on Tuesday.

"The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 classic, made in China)," it added. Earlier on Tuesday, BSF recovered four packets of a narcotic substance suspected to be heroin from a farmhouse in Fazilka district.

"On December 26, morning, based on specific information from the BSF, regarding the presence of a black bag in the Dhuriya farmhouse on the outskirts of Jodhawala village, Fazilka district, an operation was planned," the BSF said in a press release. BSF recovered four packets of narcotic substances suspected to have been dropped using a drone.

"The BSF party recovered four packets suspected to be heroin having a gross weight of 2.090 kg from the black color bag, attached with illuminated strips, which indicate that these packets might be dropped using a drone," the BSF further said.