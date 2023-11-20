DRONE RECOVERED NEAR PAKISTAN BORDER IN PUNJAB EIGHTH IN ONE WEEK

Chandigarh: The BSF on Monday recovered a drone from an agricultural field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, an official said. This is the eighth Pakistani unmanned aerial vehicle -- used to smuggle heroin from across the border -- that has been seized by Border Security Force (BSF) troops at different places in Punjab during the past week.

The official said the troops, acting on specific information, conducted a joint search operation with the Punjab Police on the outskirts of Mehdipur village in Tarn Taran on Monday. During the operation, a China-made quadcopter was recovered from a field, he added. The BSF also said its troops have intercepted and recovered eight Pakistani drones and five kilogrammes of heroin during the past week.