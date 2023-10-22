Chandigarh: Three packets of heroin, a drone battery and a broken drone were recovered in two separate incidents near the international border in Punjab, a BSF official said.

A joint search operation was carried out by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police on the outskirts of Mastgarh village in district Tarn Taran. The BSF official said three packets of heroin weighing 2.916 kg and a drone battery were recovered from a field during the operation.