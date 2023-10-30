PAK DRONE HEROIN WORTH RS 35 CRORE RECOVERED IN AMRITSAR

Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police foiled a yet another narcotics smuggling bid near the international border in Amritsar and recovered heroin weighing 2.146 kg and a damaged Pakistani drone.

After receiving information about the movement of drones along the border last night, a joint search operation was launched by the BSF and police at the Bhaini village near the international border. During the operation, the BSF jawans and police personnel seized a damaged Pakistani drone and a packet containing 2.146 kg heroin worth Rs 35 crore from the fields near the village. The recovered drone is a China-made DJI Mavic-3 Classic quadcopter.

This apart, another packet of heroin was recovered from Tarn Taran in the last 24 hours.

According to the information shared by BSF, a joint action was taken by the Army and police and the entire operation was made successful. "BSF and Punjab Police recovered 2 kg 146 grams of heroin and a Pakistani drone from a field near village Bhaini during a joint operation," BSF officials said.

Three days back, BSF jawans and Punjab Police recovered a drone and 7 kg heroin in three separate incidents near Amritsar and Gurdaspur. In the first case, a China-made quadcopter was recovered from a field near Bharopal village in Amritsar. In the second case, a packet containing six pouches of heroin weighing 6.279 kg was recovered in a joint action by the BSF and police from a field near Adhian village in Gurdaspur and in the third incident, a bottle containing 360 gram heroin was recovered from a field near Daoke village in Amritsar.