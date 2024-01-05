Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): There was a slight respite from the severe cold wave in Kashmir valley with mercury witnessing a slight rise last night, a meteorological department official said on Friday. According to the official, Srinagar, the summer capital recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.0 degrees Celsius, against minus 3.8°C on previous night. He said that the minimum temperature was 0.9°C below normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.

Likewise, other place too witnessed an improvement in the night temperature. According to the meteorological department official, Qazigund, the gateway to Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 3.0°C against minus 3.4°C on the previous night. Pahalgam, the famous resort in Anantnag district of south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.5°C against minus 5.1°C on the previous night.

Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.6°C against minus 3.9°C on the previous night while as Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.5°C against minus 4.2°C on the previous night. Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a minimum of 5.1°C against 4.7°C on previous night.

Kashmir valley is currently reeling under ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harshest period of winter in the valley, which will end on January 30. The weatherman has forecast a possibility of generally cloudy and dry weather over plains and “very light” snow over “isolated extreme higher reaches” during the next 24 hours in Kashmir.