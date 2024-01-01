Srinagar(Jammu and Kashmir): After a few days of respite, cold wave conditions intensified in Kashmir valley with Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir shivering at minus 5.2°C on the first day of the new year on Monday, an official said. Locals also had relief from early morning fog, which has subsided for the last couple of days in the valley.

A local meteorological department official informed that the minimum temperature in Srinagar recorded a low of minus 5.2°C against minus 3.4°C on the previous night which was 3.1°C below normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year. Qazigund, the gateway of Kashmir recorded a minimum of minus 3.6°C against minus 2.6°C on the previous night.

Pahalgam, the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir's Anantnag recorded a low of minus 5.7°C against minus 3.4°C on the previous night. Likewise, ski resort Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 3.4°C against minus 3.5°C on the previous night. Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a minimum of 7.3°C against 8.3°C on previous night.

Kashmir valley is currently reeling under the harshest period of winter ‘Chillai-Kalan’. A dense blanket of fog which engulfed parts of Kashmir last week subsided since Friday bringing respite to the commuters from the poor visibility especially during the morning hours. Meanwhile weatherman has predicted mainly dry weather till January 3 in Kashmir valley.