NORMAL LIFE HIT AS THICK BLANKET OF FOG ENGULFS KASHMIR PARTS

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): A thick blanket of fog engulfed parts of Kashmir including Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning disrupting normal life due to extremely poor visibility. Even though it is the first day of weekend, less than usual vehicular traffic was seen on the roads across Srinagar and the peripheries with the vehicles moving at a snail's pace due to low visibility caused by the thick blanket of fog as cars were seen flashing fog lights.

Meanwhile, the prevailing intense cold weather conditions continue unabated with Srinagar recording a low of minus 2.3°C against minus 2.1°C on the previous night, a meteorological department official said. Qazigund, the gateway of Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.6°C against minus 2.0°C on the previous night.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 4.3°C against minus 3.9°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir, the official said. Likewise, Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 2.6°C against minus 3.5°C on the previous night and the temperature was 3.2°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a minimum of 7.3°C against 9.6°C on previous night, and it was below normal by 0.9°C for the winter capital of J&K. The local meteorological department has predicted “no significant weather activity till ending December. As for the outlook during 1st-3rd January 2024, the meteorological department said that generally cloudy weather with light rain/snow at scattered places in expected.