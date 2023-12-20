Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Severe cold wave continued unabated in Jammu and Kashmir with summer capital Srinagar shivering at a minimum night temperature of minus 4.4°C, the local meteorological department said on Wednesday. A meteorological department official said that today’s minimum temperature in Srinagar was down by 0.7°C from previous minus 3.7°C recorded on previous night and i2.7°C below normal for the summer capital of J&K.

Qazigund, the gateway of Kashmir in the south, recorded a minimum of minus 4.0°C against minus 4.2°C on the previous night. Likewise, Pahalgam, the famous tourist destination in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 6.3°C against minus 6.9°C on the previous night, the coldest so far this season. Ski destination Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.4°C against minus 6.6°C on the previous night.

Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a minimum of 6.4°C against 5.7°C on previous night. In the Ladakh union territory, Leh recorded the minimum temperature of -11.0°C, Kargil recorded -10.1°C while Drass recorded the minimum temperature of minus 13.0°C, the meteorological department official said.

The MeT has predicted “generally mainly dry” and cold weather in J&K till December 22. On December 23, weather is expected to be generally cloudy with possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches. The severe cold conditions have disrupted normal life with the choking of water taps and freezing of water bodies at many places leading to water shortage.

Kashmir valley is bracing for the harshest period of winter locally known as 'Chilai Kalan', which begins on Dec 21 and ends Jan 31.