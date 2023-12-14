Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Severe cold conditions continued in Kashmir province of Jammu and Kashmir with Srinagar, the summer capital recording the season's coldest night of the season so far, a Meteorological Department official said on Thursday. According to the official, Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius, further down from the last minimum temperature of minus 5.3 degrees Celsius recorded in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Along with Srinagar, the temperature remained sub-zero in other districts of Kashmir as well besides centrally-administered Ladakh Union Territory. South Kashmir's Qazigarh recorded minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam recorded minus 5.8 degrees Celsius and Kokarnag recorded minus 1.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature, the Met official said.

Meanwhile, Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5 degrees Celsius last night and Kupwara recorded minus 4.2 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Shopian in south Kashmir recorded minus 6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temprature. According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature of winter capital Jammu was recorded at 6.7 degrees Celsius last night, Katra and Kathua at 6.6 degrees Celsius, Rajouri at 5.6 degrees Celsius and Udhampur at 4.1 degrees Celsius.

Leh in Ladakh recorded minus 11 degrees Celsius, Kargil recorded minus 8.8 degrees Celsius and Drass recorded minus 11.7 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperatures. The plummeting of the temperatures in a precursor to the upcoming harshest period of winter in Kashmir locally known as Chilai Kalan, which begins on Dec 21 and ends on Jan 31.