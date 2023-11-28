Srinagar: In a welcome respite from the bone-chilling cold that has gripped the Kashmir Valley, the minimum temperatures in most areas have remained above the 2 degrees Celsius-mark for the second consecutive day, courtesy of the impact of a Western Disturbance, as confirmed by officials on Tuesday. The noticeable improvement in temperature has brought relief to residents who have been enduring an unusually harsh winter.

The meteorological reports reveal that thick fog enveloped several parts of the Valley, contributing to reduced visibility in the region. Nevertheless, officials caution that the possibility of light to moderate snowfall looms over the higher reaches in the next three days, adding an element of anticipation to the weather dynamics.

Among the weather stations across the Valley, the renowned ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir stood out as the sole location where the minimum temperature dipped below the freezing point, recording -0.2 degrees Celsius during the night. Although this was marginally higher than the previous night, it underlined the continuing cold spell. Srinagar, the summer capital, registered a minimum of 3.9 degrees Celsius, while Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley in south Kashmir, reported a temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius. Kokernag town witnessed a low of 2.8 degrees Celsius, according to official records.

Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, experienced a minimum temperature of 1.2 degrees Celsius, while in Kupwara town in north Kashmir, the temperature settled at 3 degrees Celsius. The prevailing weather in most places of Jammu and Kashmir is characterised by cloudiness, with officials predicting that it is likely to persist along with the possibility of light rain or snow at isolated places throughout Tuesday.

Adding to the meteorological developments, officials highlight the anticipation of another Western Disturbance impacting Jammu and Kashmir from Tuesday onwards. This disturbance is expected to bring light to moderate rain or snow across the Union Territory. Looking ahead, from Wednesday onwards, there are heightened chances of light to moderate rain or snow occurring at fairly widespread places. Additionally, the forecast includes the potential for thunderstorms or lightning at a few locations over the next three days.