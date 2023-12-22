WEATHERMAN PREDICTS RAINS SNOWFALL IN KASHMIR

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Day after the harshest period of winter 'Chilai Kalan' began in Kashmir, minimum temperatures improved in most parts of the valley even as the weatherman predicted rains and snowfall in the next 24 hours. A meteorological department official informed that minimum temperature in Srinagar was minus 3.3°C against minus 4.3°C on the previous night which was below 1.3°C normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.

Qazigund, the gateway of Kashmir recorded a minimum of minus 3.3°C against 4.0°C on the previous night. Pahalgam, the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir's Anantnag recorded a low of minus 4.8°C against minus 5.8°C on the previous night. Likewise, ski resort Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.0°C against minus 3.0°C on the previous night.

Jammu recorded a minimum of 8.5°C against 7.3°C on previous night. 'Chillai-Kalan' the harshest period of winter in Kashmir began on Dec 21 and will end on January 31. Meanwhile, the local meteorological department has predicted “generally cloudy weather with possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches” in next 24 hours.

“Generally cloudy weather is expected with possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches on December 27. Generally dry weather is expected from December 28-31,” the Met said in a statement. With regard to daily weather forecast for the next few days, the Met further said on 21-22nd December, weather will be generally dry while on 23rd December, generally cloudy weather with possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches is expected.

“24-26th December: Generally dry weather, 27th December: Generally cloudy with possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches. 28th-31st December: Generally dry weather. Overall no significant weather activity till ending December,” it added.