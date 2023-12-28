Srinagar(Jammu and Kashmir): A dense blanket of fog engulfed parts of Kashmir including Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir on the fourth straight day on Thursday amid severe cold wave conditions in the valley disrupting traffic movement during the morning hours due to poor visibility. Vehicles were seen moving at slow speeds on roads in Srinagar and the peripheral areas with the vehicles flashing fog lights due to poor visibility.

Meanwhile, severe cold wave conditions continued unabated with Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recording a low of minus 3.3°C against minus 2.6°C on previous night, a meterological department official said. Qazigund, the gateway to Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 3.8°C against minus 3.2°C on the previous night.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 5.44°C against minus 4.6°C on the previous night, an official said. Likewise, Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir the official said, recorded a low of minus 2.6°C against minus 2.8°C on the previous night and the temperature was 3.6°C above normal for the.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 5.8°C against 7.6°C on previous night, and it was below normal by 1.6°C for the winter capital of J&K. Kashmir valley is currently reeling under ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harshest period of winter in the valley. The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy weather with possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches during 24 hours.

“Generally dry weather with moderate to dense fog over Central Kashmir, Plains of Baramulla, Ganderbal and Pulwama districts is expected till 31st December,” the MeT official said.