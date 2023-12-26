DENSE FOG ENGULFS KASHMIR PARTS FOR 2ND STRAIGHT DAY

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Normal life was disrupted for the second day in Kashmir with a thick blanket of fog engulfing parts of the valley amid intense cold weather conditions early morning on Tuesday reducing visibility and disrupting vehicular traffic. Less than normal traffic was seen on the road in Srinagar and peripheries here due to the early morning fog with vehicles seen moving at slow speeds flashing fog lights due to low visibility.

Meanwhile, freezing cold conditions continue unabated in the valley with Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir shivering at minus 3.0°C against minus 2.3°C on previous night, a meteorological department official said. Qazigund, the gateway of Kashmir recorded a minimum of minus 3.0°C against minus 2.6°C on the previous night.

Pahalgam, the famous tourist destination in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.7°C against minus 4.3°C on the previous night. Likewise, Gulmarg, recorded a low of minus 2.6°C against minus 3.0°C on the previous night and the temperature was 3.4°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, the Met official said.

Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a minimum of 7.4°C against 7.3°C on previous night. Kashmir valley is currently reeling under ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter. The local meteorological department has said that weather is expected to be generally dry for now. Generally cloudy weather is expected with possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches on December 27, an official said.