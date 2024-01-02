COLD WAVE INTENSIFIES IN KASHMIR SLIGHT RESPITE IN SRINAGAR

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Severe cold wave intensified in Kashmir with most places recording a further drop in the night temperature on Tuesday even as the minimum temperature improved in Srinagar, an official said. A meteorological department official informed that Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.8°C against minus 5.2°C on the previous night which was 2.7°C below normal for this time of the year.

Qazigund, the gateway to Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.4°C against minus 3.6°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 1.5°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said. Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 6.2°C against minus 5.7°C on the previous night.

Likewise, world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 4.0°C against minus 3.4°C on the previous night. Jammu, the winter capital of J&K, recorded a minimum of 7.7°C against 7.3°C the previous night. The thick blanket of fog which engulfed parts of Kashmir last week has also subsided giving relief to commuters from the poor visibility.

Kashmir valley is currently under ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harshest period of winter. Meanwhile, the local meteorological department has predicted mainly dry weather in Kashmir valley till January 3. “From January 4-5, he said, there is possibility of generally cloudy and dry weather over plains and very light” snow over isolated extreme higher reaches.