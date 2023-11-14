Hyderabad: Former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin believes that the current Indian cricket team led by skipper Rohit Sharma is the favourite to win the ongoing Cricket World Cup and end the drought of winning the ICC Trophy since 2013.

Azharuddin took time out from a busy schedule while campaigning for the Telangana Assembly elections which will be held on November 30. Azhar, who has played a staggering 99 Tests, is contesting on a Congress ticket from the Jubilee Hills constituency here.

"India are very favourites to win the (ODI) World Cup," 60-year-old Mohammed Azharuddin, who has 9,378 runs, from 334 ODIs, told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interaction.

The Indian side is on a winning spree and remain as the only unbeaten team in the league stage of the ongoing World Cup. India which started their campaign at the Chepauk in Chennai against Australia finished their league stage campaign at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday last. They ended as table toppers.

"The way they are playing...they have a good (team) combination, the batting is good, the fielding is good and the bowling is good. All the departments are playing (well) and all the departments are in sync," reasoned Azharuddin, who has also a whopping 15,855 first-class runs from 229 matches.

For India, all their players have delivered and stood up when the team needed them. Apart from star batters like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, young guns like Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav have risen to the occasion and chipped in with necessary contributions.