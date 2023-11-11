VIRAT KOHLI IS ALL TIME GREAT VIV RICHARDS TELLS INDIA TO STAY POSITIVE ATTACK AT ALL COSTS TO LIFT WORLD CUP 2023

Hyderabad: Renowned two-time ICC Men's Cricket World Cup winner Sir Vivian Richards has given a piece of advice to the Indian team which remains undefeated through the tournament so far. Richards adviced the Men in Blue to stay positive and attack at all costs in their pursuit of a third title at this year's event. India's flawless record of eight wins has secured them a spot in the upcoming semi-finals.

Richards, known for his flamboyant and attacking style during West Indies' World Cup victories in 1975 and 1979, emphasised the importance of India playing to their strengths and avoiding negativity. He expressed confidence in India's unbeaten journey and urges them to continue their fearless style, acknowledging the potential pitfalls of any change in approach.

"India have a mindset that they can go all the way playing like this. It should be exactly the same and would be mine if I was in that dressing room – let’s go out with all guns blazing. That approach has worked so far and if that changes, things may go astray."

"I believe they can go all the way unbeaten, which is really something to strive for. There may be some fears of ‘we have played so well so far, there may be a bad game around the corner in the semi-final’. They have to try and nullify those and banish any negative thoughts," Richards added.

Highlighting the pivotal role of Virat Kohli, who could break Sachin Tendulkar's ODI century record, Richards applauded Kohli's resilience and mental strength. Despite facing criticism before the World Cup, Kohli's outstanding form has silenced doubters, showcasing his enduring class.

Richards commended Kohli's mental approach to the game, identifying it as a key factor that distinguishes him from his peers. "Virat is a go-getter and what sets him apart is his mental strength," Richards noted.

"I am a huge fan of Virat, I have been for a long time, and he continues to show why he has to go down as one of the all-time greats, right up there with the likes of the great Sachin. Virat will have been through some tough times before this World Cup and some folks were even brave enough to call for his head, " Richards said.

"Credit must be given to the backroom staff and everyone who backed him. So much was said about his form but he is back on top of his game. It is phenomenal to see an individual who has had his low points bouncing back and playing like this. They say form is temporary – and he has certainly proven that class is permanent. I am so happy for him, he looks so focused and he is a credit to the game of cricket," the former West Indies great added.

On his comparisons with Virat Kohli, the legend Sir Vivian Richards said, "Many people have made comparisons between the two of us over the years, partly because of our shared intensity on the field. I love Virat’s enthusiasm – even if he is fielding at long-on or long-off, when one of his bowlers hits the pad, he is appealing. He is always in the game and I like individuals like that."

While expressing admiration for Kohli, Richards also acknowledged his liking for India opener Shubman Gill, drawing parallels between Gill's stylish play and his own. Richards playfully reminisced about his own fearless approach to batting. Richards expressed delight as a fan at the current state of cricket, which has evolved a lot from his time.

"Shubman Gill is another who bats with style and he is just one among a whole host of players who have all the big shots. I am just hoping no one forgets there was a guy without a helmet by the name of Vivian Richards who went out and played like that sometimes!," Richards laughed while saying.