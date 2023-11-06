Hyderabad: Virat Kohli is in scintillating form in the ongoing World Cup. With four half-centuries and two centuries, Virat (543) is second in the list of players scoring the most runs in the ongoing edition of the marquee tournament. South African opener Quinton De Kock is the highest run-getter in the ongoing tournament.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries was also equalled by Virat Kohli on Sunday. Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting predicted that Virat will make many new records in this World Cup. With his brilliant century against South Africa on his 35th birthday, Virat equalled the great Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries at the Eden Gardens. In 2009, Virat Kohli recorded his first ODI cricket century at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Now he equalled his idol's record at the same ground.

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting heaped praise on Virat Kohli terming him as the "absolute best" batter in the world. "There is no doubt he is the absolute best and I have said that for a long time," Ponting said on the International Cricket Council (ICC) website. "He didn't need to equal Sachin's record, he doesn't need to break the record. If you look at his overall batting record it is incredible," said Ponting, himself a legendary batter.

Kohli's century against South Africa was Virat Kohli's second of the tournament and fourth overall in all 50-over World Cups. The 35-year-old now has 543 runs at this edition of the World Cup at an imposing average of 108.60. Ponting pointed out to the fact that Kohli reached the feat of 49th ODI ton in 175 innings less than Tendulkar. "To think that he (Kohli) got 49 ODI hundreds and equalled Sachin and in 175 fewer innings is unbelievable," the former Australian World Cup-winning skipper said.

Ponting predicted a more dangerous Kohli in the remainder of the World Cup as he can play with more freedom now that he has drawn level with Tendulkar. "That (49th ton) might be a bit of a monkey off his back. I think he has been working extra hard to equal Sachin's record. That's done now and it has happened at a really good time at the tournament for him. One more game to go and then they head into the semi-finals. It was an almost perfect day for Virat and a great day for India," the former right-handed batter added.

Ponting was also highly impressed with the strong impact Indian bowlers have had in many of their resounding victories. He said the Indian bowling attack has been the best of all the teams in the ongoing World Cup. India now has three players among the top 10 wicket-takers at the tournament -- Mohammad Shami (16), Jasprit Bumrah (15) and Ravindra Jadeja (14). "What we have seen in this World Cup so far, is that India's bowling attack has clearly been the best," Ponting said.