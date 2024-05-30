16 Maoists Arrested from Bijapur, Five Experts in Planting Bombs and Explosives

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): During the search operation, a team of Cobra Battalion and CRPF arrested 16 Maoists from different police station areas. The arrested Maoists were active in the areas of Bijapur. According to the police, Cobra Battalion and CRPF went out for search operation in Gorna Padiapara area of ​​Bijapur. During the search operation in the forest, Cobra Battalion and CRPF saw some suspicious people and when they questioned them, they started fleeing from the spot. They chased and caught all the 11 Maoists.

While 11 Maoists were arrested from Gorna Padiapara, Cobra Battalion and CRPF arrested five members of Jan Militia from the jungles of Bhusapur. The five arrested members of Jan Militia are experts in planting IEDs and making explosives. All the arrested Maoists are being interrogated.

"A total of 16 Maoists have been arrested from different police station areas in Bijapur. All the arrested Maoists have been active in different areas of Bijapur for many years. Cases are also registered against many of the arrested Maoists in many police station areas," said Jitendra Yadav, Superintendent of Police, Bijapur

Anti-Maoist campaign going on in Bastar: Anti-Maoist campaign was going on in the entire Bastar to eliminate them. During the anti-Maoist campaign, many Maoists are being caught during the search operations. Under the 'Lon Varratu' (return home in the local tribal dialect Gondi) and 'Puna Narkom' (a term coined in the local Gondi dialect which means new dawn), a large number of Maoists are joining the mainstream and giving up their weapons.

