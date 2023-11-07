Hyderabad: In what is being hailed as a "Golden era of Indian Cricket", the present Indian cricket team is scaling new heights with remarkable performances from both their batting and bowling units. Former Indian spinner Rajesh Chauhan shared his insights on the team's journey and why they continue to be the tournament favourites.

Exceptional bowling with five bowlers

One of the most remarkable aspects of the current Indian cricket team is their bold decision to go with only five bowlers, as emphasized by Rajesh Chauhan. This decision has paid off handsomely as the bowlers have not only showcased their skills but have also upheld the trust placed in them by the team management. India's formidable bowling attack, which includes spinners and pacers, has consistently troubled opposing batsmen, setting the stage for success.

Captain Rohit Sharma: A leader on and off the field

Rajesh Chauhan heaped praise on Rohit Sharma's leadership, highlighting that a captain's role transcends the cricket pitch. Rohit Sharma has not only been exceptional in his role as a leader but has also emerged as the mentor that Team India needed. His astute leadership has instilled a winning spirit within the squad, leading them towards victory.

Rohit Sharma's unique role in the ongoing tournament is worth noting. As the team's captain, he has taken it upon himself to shoulder the initial pressure of scoring quick runs, thereby relieving the likes of Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul. This tactical adjustment has been instrumental in India's success.

Unbreakable bond among players

Chauhan, a vital member of the spin troika comprising Anil Kumble and Venkatapathy Raju, described the camaraderie among the players as a joy to witness. The team operates like a close-knit family, providing unwavering support to each other. This unity among players has dispelled any controversies that may have arisen over time. The bond among players has undoubtedly been a driving force behind India's success, and Chauhan believes that maintaining this momentum is critical for their continued triumph.

Dhoni and Ganguly deserve credit

Rajesh Chauhan extended his appreciation to mentors like Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Saurav Ganguly, acknowledging the environment they fostered during their respective tenures, which laid the foundation for the current Indian team's success. These two cricketing legends have led India to glory and cultivated a thriving cricket culture in the nation.

Kuldeep-Jadeja spin duo

Chauhan addressed the initial skepticism surrounding Kuldeep Yadav's selection over the experienced Ravichandran Ashwin. He praised Kuldeep for proving the team management's decision right with his stellar performances. In the case of Ravindra Jadeja, Chauhan emphasized the all-rounder's clinical contributions in various roles. Jadeja's valuable performances with both bat and ball, exemplified by his recent five-wicket haul against South Africa, have been a significant asset to the team.

Rahul Dravid: The administrator

Rajesh Chauhan, who has a close association with Rahul Dravid, affirmed that Dravid is not only an exceptional coach but also an adept administrator capable of leading the team to glory. With the current team's winning streak, all of India is now eyeing the trophy, and Dravid's presence in the camp is seen as instrumental in helping the players reach their full potential.

Lethal bowling attack

India's pace bowling attack, featuring the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj, has been a revelation, according to Chauhan. These pacers have consistently terrorized opposition batters with their express pace, hitting the seam and swinging the ball effectively. Chauhan reminisced about past Indian pace bowlers, including legendary figures like Kapil Dev, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Pravin Kumar, and Ishant Sharma. However, he asserted that the current pace bowling lineup is the comprehensive package India had long awaited, and it's now delivering in style.

What's next for team India

Looking ahead, Rajesh Chauhan acknowledged that India's red-hot form makes them a formidable opponent in the upcoming stages of the tournament, including the semi-finals and finals. The team's lethal bowling, particularly from the pacers, has added a new dimension to Indian cricket, making them a threat to any opposition.

"With India's brilliant chemistry and relentless determination, Team India is poised for continued success, and the cricketing world eagerly awaits what promises to be an exhilarating journey."