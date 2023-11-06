WORLD CUP 2023 CHARITH ASALANKA HITS TON TAKES SRI LANKA TO CHALLENGING 279

New Delhi: Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Sri Lanka managed a competitive 279 all out in their ICC World Cup league match against Bangladesh thanks to Charith Assalanka's valiant century at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly known as Feroz Shah Kotla) here on Monday.

Both teams are out of the World Cup 2023 after a pretty ordinary show in the league matches so far. There was not much at stake for the game, but the teams looked to settle their rankings on Monday.

Put into bat, Sri Lanka lost opener Kusal Perera in the first over itself for his individual score of four. But another opener Pathum Nissanka (41) and captain Kusal Mendis (19) kept the scoreboard ticking and added 61 runs for the second wicket before Mendis was dismissed. Nissanka played an aggressive innings that came off 36 balls with the help of eight boundaries.

The Lankan middle order provided stability to the innings with Sadeera Samarawickrama (41) and Asalanka (108) firing on all cylinders. Asalanka hit six boundaries and five hits over the fences during his 105-ball stay at the crease. But the Lankan will go with a bad taste in their mouth after veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews became the first player in international cricket to be adjudged 'Timed Out' after his helmet strap tore soon after coming into the crease at the fall of Samarawickrama's wicket.

While Mathews was seeking another helmet, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan appealed for Time out and the umpires Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth after having a word with the batter adjudged him Timed out. Mathews tried to explain his position but Shakib and Bangladesh didn't withdraw their appeal.

Shakib Al Hasan and Shoriful Islam picked up two wickets apiece for Bangladesh but failed to restrict the Lankans to a low score.