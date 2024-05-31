Over 100 Guests Taken Ill After Eating at Wedding in Rajasthan's Tonk

Tonk: More than a hundred guests were taken ill after feasting at a wedding ceremony in Tonk district of Rajasthan last night on Thursday, an official said.

The incident took place at Bijwad village of the district. Local sources said that soon after having dinner late at night, the health of more than 100 people started deteriorating simultaneously with some suffering vomiting and others diarrhea along with stomach spasms. Amid panic and chaos at the wedding, all the patients were admitted to the hospital of Kekri district headquarters. Two of the patients were referred to Ajmer. While the treatment of five patients is going on in Kekri district hospital, the rest were discharged after treatment, an official said.

After receiving a distress call from the wedding ceremony, Nasirada police station in-charge Kaluram Meena along with the sub-divisional officer and tehsildar reached the wedding ceremony venue and examined the food and took samples for testing in this regard. Food poisoning is suspected to be the cause of the illness of the guests.

The food poisoning incident in Tonk comes two days after four persons died and 30 others were hospitalised due to a similar incident of suspected food poisoning in Kotra area of Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Tuesday.

It is learnt that the victims had consumed food in an engagement ceremony at the house of Puna Pargi, a resident of Sawan Kyara village in Kotra on Monday night after which they were taken ill of whom four died.Police have launched an investigation into the incident.