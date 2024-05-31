ETV Bharat / offbeat

'Tree Man' of Chandigarh Plants Lakhs of Trees; Spends Entire Salary for Environmental Cause

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Chandigarh Police Constable's love for nature has become a topic of discussion these days. Chandigarh Police Constable Devendra Sura has planted over two lakh saplings. He has also taken a loan of Rs 35 lakhs for Janta Nursery and plantation in Sonipat. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has honored him for this work.

'Tree Man' of Chandigarh Constable Devendra Sura
'Tree Man' of Chandigarh Constable Devendra Sura (ETV Bharat)

Chandigarh: Amid the prevailing heatwave in North India, Chandigarh Police Constable Devendra Sura has emerged as the green ambassador with his awareness work towards environmental conservation for the last decade earning him the sobriquet of 'Tree Man'.

Chandigarh Police Constable Devendra Sura has been making people aware about nature conservation since 2014. In his magnanimous work for the cause, Sura spends his entire salary on plantation and for this love of nature, he has also taken loans worth lakhs of rupees.

Planted Public Nursery in Sonipat: Devendra Sura, a resident of Sonipat district of Haryana, has set up a nursery in Sonipat itself which has been named 'Janta Nursery'. Sura said that he has also taken a loan of several lakh rupees from the bank to set up the nursery. He said that he lives a normal simple life, but he loves nature so much that he plants thousands of trees every year. In more than a decade, he has planted more than two and a quarter lakh trees at various places, he said.

Bank Loans for Environmental Cause: Constable Devendra Sura said that he has taken a loan of Rs 35 lakh from various banks six times so far for plantation. He said that he spends his salary on plantation campaigns while his father, who is retired from the army, manages his household expenses. Sura said that he is able to arrange two meals a day for his normal life and he feels very happy about his cause.

Support From IAS and IPS Officers: Constable Devendra Sura said that he had to face various challenges during the plantation campaign, but there are many IAS and IPS officers including DGP and SSP of Chandigarh Police, with whose support he has been successful in taking the plantation campaign forward. He also mentioned the names of many more such officers.

District Level Teams: Constable Devendra Sura said that whenever he gets time, he travels to various districts of Haryana like Sonipat, Rohtak, Mahendragarh, Karnal and other places. Everywhere, he starts a plantation campaign with the help of many youth who love nature. Earlier, after taking approval from the Panchayat and other government agencies, he plants trees collectively on Panchayat land or other vacant government land. He said that now youth from different districts themselves call him for plantation.

Recognition From Union Minister: Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has honored Constable Devendra Sura in the year 2023 at IIT, Delhi for his commendable work in the field of environment and nature conservation. Currently, Constable Devendra is posted in the VIP security of Chandigarh Police. Sura lives in Sector-3 police station and travels to all places from there only by bicycle as part of nature conservation. He said that he has two bicycles, one of which is in Chandigarh and the other in Sonipat. If he has to go to a faraway place, he travels by public means like train and bus, he said.

  1. Read more: Concept With Which Uttarakhand was Formed Not Fulfilled: Environmental Activist Dr Anil Joshi
  2. Group of 12 children care for trees planted by forest dept
Last Updated :2 hours ago

TAGGED:

CONSTABLE DEVENDRA SURATREE MAN OF CHANDIGARHENVIRONMENTAL ACTIVIST CHANDIGARHDEVENDRA SURACONSTABLE SPENDS SALARY ON TREES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.