All-rounder Angelo Mathews timed out against Bangladesh
New Delhi: Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews becomes the first player to be officially declared timed out in international cricket, both in men's and women's cricket history. He was given timed out against Bangladesh in the ongoing World Cup 2023 at Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on Monday.
More to follow...
