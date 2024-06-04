BJP Nominee Lallu Singh Trails in Faizabad Lok Sabha Segment Where Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Located

Lucknow: In a setback to the BJP, the party nominee, Lallu Singh, is trailing behind the Samajwadi Party candidate Awadhesh Prasad by around 47,548 in the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh. Notably, Ram Mandir is located in Faizabad district, which was renamed Ayodhya in 2018.

As per trends, the INDIA bloc is making significant gains in Uttar Pradesh. Ayodhya is located in what was formerly known as Faizabad district. Faizabad district was officially renamed Ayodhya in 2018. However, the Lok Sabha seat is still called Faizabad.

BJP's nominee Lallu Singh is trailing behind Samajwadi Party candidate Awadhesh Prasad. The lead margin was around 10,000 votes. The BJP basked in the glory of the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which was conducted in January this year. The opening of the temple is part of the BJP's manifesto in the previous election and was supposed to set the tone for BJP’s poll campaign in 2024.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc is head in 43 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, with the Samajwadi Party and Congress leading on 34 and nine seats respectively at 1 pm. The BJP, which had secured 62 seats in 2019, was leading on 34 seats.