TIME FOR SOME SIR RAVINDRA JADEJA T SHIRTS IN THE SEA OF SPECTATORS QUIET SAURASHTRIAN WHO TEAM INDIA FAILED LIONISE

Kolkata: My undying memory of Ravindra Jadeja has been of him making monkey gestures in his pads and with his bat at commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, after scoring big in a 2019 World Cup match.

For someone being called an underappreciated performer by skipper Rohit Sharma, to have been called a “bits and pieces” player by a commentator would certainly evoke anger. But, coming from a usually quiet man like this Saurashtrian, it was rather surprising.

The quietude with which Jadeja goes about his task in any match, perhaps comes from his searing need to perform under difficult circumstances, something he has been doing since childhood, and now with the ball, bat and, most importantly, fielding. This should have, ideally, lionised his stature like the other stars in the team.

Never mind that has not happened! Jadeja speaks when his turn comes and in this World Cup, he has been speaking in every match thus far. He has unquestioningly supported Kuldeep Yadav’s campaigns from the other end, bowling fast and bowling all his 10 overs with no run bursts.

India's Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Keshav Maharaj during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and South Africa in Kolkata, India, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (AP)

While all the focus has been on the quicks in the bowling department, and Yadav as an attacking spinner in the middle overs, Jadeja has finished his assignments unnoticed, slipping in a wicket or two with a “by-the-way” veneer.

He is most visible in the team when he is taking impossible catches or constructing runouts with direct throws or delivering batting cameos when the team requires it from the lower middle order batsmen. On two occasions he has upped the scores in dire circumstances, including his contribution in the Sunday match against South Africa.

But Jadeja’s real asset is his bowling all-rounder persona, left arm orthodox at that. He bowls fast and seldom gives the batsmen time to move their feet. His entrapments are as delightful as they are befuddling. The way he bowled the Proteas skipper Themba Bavuma in the match against South Africa today was a brief glimpse of the show he is capable of. The fast ball, angling into middle, turned away to beat the outside edge and hit the off stump in what was unanimously adjudged as a beauty.

In consonance with his innate unobtrusiveness, he slipped in his five-for in a big match against big batters of a big team almost unnoticed, coming from behind and when all eyes were on the quicks in the first powerplay, and then on Kuldeep Yadav in the middle overs.

“Jadeja has been really good. A big matchwinner. He keeps doing the job, goes under the radar but today is a classic case of what he does - score late runs and take wickets,” Sharma said in praise of his fiver-man after the SA match.

Taking 50 per cent of wickets and sending off a team for a dismal total of 80 runs is what Jadeja is capable of, without making much noise, which is no mean feat. “I feel happy that in an important tournament, in important matches I am delivering with the bat and ball. It feels good. Important games are coming up and I am more confident about my individual performance,” the all-rounder says as a matter of fact.

Perhaps, it is Jadeja’s difficult childhood that has shaped his resilience in cricket. His mother was the sole breadwinner of a big family. His father worked as a night watchman for a private company and was mostly between jobs. His sisters prodded him to play cricket to shield him from harsh in-house realities. His mother passed away when he was just 17 and he was often bullied and not allowed to bat as he didn’t have a rupee needed to buy a turn when he was a child.

Not one of those boys from Saurashtra have reached anywhere near real-time cricket, let alone at the international level. Jadeja, on the other hand, has studiously worked his way up into the Playing 11 of Team India, unbothered by the in and out phase that has dogged him in the game. But years later and many milestones up, Jadeja still speaks of pride in the Indian jersey and shows no resentment or fatigue for the struggles to keep alive in a sport that has legendary bench strength and only 11 players for a team.

“Whenever we play for India in the jersey it is always a birthday. Very few people get a chance to wear Indian jersey so it is a big thing but if you do a good performance on your birthday and the team wins then it becomes double special and like you asked why no tough match was made - So it is good that there should not be any tough match, if the opponent team comes to play, they should feel that they are under more pressure and panic,” he says with a smile.

Jadeja, sometimes sports humour. Ask him if he could think as a captain about a player like him who is bowling 10 overs in every match, 50 runs in every match, batting, and fielding, how happy would he be and pat comes the reply: “I have been thinking like the captain since the first match, it’s just that I've never become one.”

On a more serious note, Jadeja has an uncanny knack to judging the wicket and tailoring his bowling to that. “When they were bowling, it was healthier. The turn was more and the bounce of the wicket less. But if you ask me personally, the wicket in the afternoon and now, it was a little easier. I won't say easy, but it was fine. But in the afternoon, there was turn and it was slow, so batsmen can't hit. Whenever we come to Kolkata, the bounce is less and the spin is there. So that was an advantage that we knew that there will be spin and the wicket will be played slowly. Mentally we were prepared with this,” he tells you.

Fastest left-arm bowler to reach 200 Test wickets; The first Indian since Anil Kumble in 1993 to top the ICC ODI bowling rankings and the man who drew an incredible bid of US$2 million for the 2012 IPL, was also banned for a year for trying to negotiate his salary.

Jadeja has been amid ups and downs constantly. But, in his mind and in the middle, he keeps it simple and to the point, much like his regimen bowling that recorded him as the leading wicketkeeper in the 2013 Champions Trophy with 12 wickets.

“I always try to give an impactful performance in batting or bowling when the team needs me in any department. I never take fielding for granted. I also feel that I can miss a catch. So, I am always more prepared, that if I get a catch, I don't relax on the field,” he says.

And the show goes on for Sir Jadeja as his mates called him after he and Dhoni engineered the downfall of many a batsman would fall into a preplanned net of bowling angle and placement, not to mention a turn that the skipper ordered from behind the wicket.