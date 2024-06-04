Nothing, Just Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari Enjoying '10 Km' Bike Ride in Tuscany - Watch

Hyderabad: The recently engaged actor couple Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari are basking in the joy of their summer vacation in the picturesque Italian region of Tuscany. The duo has been treating their fans to snippets of their European getaway, which exudes happiness and warmth. A recent Instagram post shared by Aditi showcased the couple's carefree spirit as they cycled through Tuscany's scenic valleys.

Sharing the video, Aditi wrote, "I thought I was going for a la la la bike ride… cut to :- a 10 km bike ride uphill ,down hill and on gravel and most importantly in the Tuscan valley… rolled up my pants, ditched my cutesie hat for a real helmet and finished my 10 km bike ride with Siddu who filmed this ( riding with one hand while he filmed all of this himself )with his heart in his mouth because l he thought I might start dreaming and fall off the cliff!!!!"

A few days ago, Siddharth also posted a series of stunning pictures from their trip, along a caption that read, "Tuscany, you beauty, #undertheTuscansun." He expressed his delight at experiencing the region's beauty, which lived up to his dreams. "Sometimes it feels like I'm on an Asterix and Obelix adventure in Italy," he wrote. He thanked Aditi for ensuring he didn't miss his flight.

On the professional front, Aditi Rao Hydari is basking in the success of her recent series Heeramandi, where her character Bibojaan won over many hearts. Although she has not officially signed her next project, her fans eagerly await her next move. Meanwhile, Siddharth is busy filming his upcoming sports drama Test, directed by Sashikanth and featuring an ensemble cast, including Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Meera Jasmine. He will also appear in Kamal Haasan's highly anticipated movie Indian 2, slated for release on July 12.