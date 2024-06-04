BJP's Tapir Gao Leading in Arunachal East Seat

Itanagar: BJP candidate Tapir Gao is leading in Arunachal East parliamentary constituency by 69 votes over his nearest rival Bosiram Siram of the Congress, according to initial trends available from counting of postal ballots, officials said on Tuesday.
