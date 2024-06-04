ETV Bharat / state

BJP's Tapir Gao Leading in Arunachal East Seat

Gao is leading in the constituency by 69 votes against his rival Bosiram Siram of the Congress.

Bosiram Siram of the Congress is trailing in this constituency.
BJP's Tapir Gao Leads in Arunachal East parliamentary constituency by 69 votes (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Itanagar: BJP candidate Tapir Gao is leading in Arunachal East parliamentary constituency by 69 votes over his nearest rival Bosiram Siram of the Congress, according to initial trends available from counting of postal ballots, officials said on Tuesday.

