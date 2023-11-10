Hyderabad: Star India batter and former skipper Virat Kohli walked down memory lane recalling his impressive knock against arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022. The batter talked about the moments he was living through and also shared his opinion on improvement in the skill of batting.

"I think you can call it that for sure. There is one thing that is practice on technique and on skill. There is one where you think about techniques that you can use to win the match or if I can play like this, this is an improvement for sure. A lot of people don't know this about improvement of batting. Improvement happens when you think what can I add to my game to win the match. You don't do it to become a complete batsman (batter).

"This very few people know that to technically look good you don't practice; it is so that I can learn a new shot and I can score runs for the team and win the match," Virat Kohli told Star Sports on 'Believe: The Diwali Miracle’ show.

35-year-old Virat Kohli played a knock of unbeaten 82 runs from 53 balls at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the game to help the Indian side hunt down a target of 160. Virat Kohli pulled out the team from 31/4 to reach the target successfully.

Reflecting back on the knock, Virat Kohli stated that it was a pure moment and it was a compressed version of the larger package of 25-year long career.

"You realize this in a moment. If anyone comes up to me and says when I was 10 that at 35, I will be here, if anyone claims that they knew what was going to happen in written and sign it, I would have given them everything.

"If they knew what my 25-year journey would be, that it happened to have reached here, that is a larger package, it is a compressed version. I didn't know what was going to happen and how it happened. It just happened; I can’t sit here and claim it. That is a larger package and that is injustice to what I felt that night, I can never forget it in my life. Never. And that is the reason people who saw it felt the same thing. It wasn’t like someone said it or claimed it; the moment had purity, and everyone felt it," he added.

Virat Kohli's knock included a couple of brilliant sixes against Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf and one straight hit garnered a lot of limelight. Kohli expressed his joy about his blitz and also remarked that he felt nostalgic after the innings.