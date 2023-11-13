Bengaluru (Karnataka): Mohammed Siraj, who has been excelling with the ball all through the league matches, not only dropped a catch in the match against The Netherlands but also came close to a throat injury in the process which Team India can ill-afford when it has stepped into the knockout round.

Siraj has been sloppy in the outfield throughout this tournament and comes across as someone having issues with the gait, especially at his height. However, his fielding coach T Dilip sees no specific issue with the star fast bowler.

“Nothing specific is the problem. I appreciate the bowlers. Their commitment to fielding sessions has been excellent. It's just that one hot catch. But if you look at the overall in a bigger picture, the way he's putting his body on the line was outstanding. So, it's something we are working for, the consistency, he has the skill to replicate in important games,” Dilip said at the post-match press conference.

Dilip said the momentum is with India and that should take care of the knockout rounds for the team, especially against New Zealand, the team which threw India out of the 2019 semifinals.

“We won all the league matches. The momentum is with us. Most importantly, we thrive as a team and play to our standards. That's what we're looking for and you can clearly see that we have done well against them (New Zealand) in Dharamsala. So, we take those positive things. Go ahead and play the day," he said.

There has been a lot of discussion around the fielding award, given to the best fielder for the day in the dressing room. “The fan response on social media has been heartening. But the whole idea about this medal is the intent, effort, and the spirit, you give when you get onto the field, something that does not show on the stat but can be felt by everyone who are in the stadium. The runs, saves, catches taken etc are measured, yes. But what value you give to the team is also counted,” he said.

Speaking about the brilliant comeback of K L Rahul from along and difficult injury layover, Dilip said, "It's been truly amazing wicket-keeping he's been doing at present.” And that despite the fact that he has not done too much of it in domestic cricket.

"He came from a long layoff and an injury which is really challenging. However, his wicketkeeping skills have came up really well. He's someone who's been doing wicketkeeping from a young age. But we identified a couple of factors and we worked on them. He's someone who if he trusts you he adapts to it fast. I'm happy the way he is moving laterally. For his height, you can see that the low catches which he is taking forward is outstanding,” Dilip said.

Going forward into the knockout round, Dilip said, “We are in a perfect player situation where all the batters got a start and they have been in good, nick. Bowlers have been picking wickets. Not only the spinners, the fast bowlers, too, are doing their job. The intensity at which we are going about is outstanding. We have already played in Mumbai. So, would be a good contest on that day,” he added.

Talking about part-time bowlers like skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Surya Kumar Yadav turning an arm at The Netherlands match and Sharma telling Kuldeep Yadav to not dive, Dilip said, he wanted to develop certain fielding habits.

"As a group what matters is attitude. And we want to make it and have it about it. So, that is something at that point of the time that player does what he feels he has to do. We give all the freedom.

"But effort is something we stress on, both in the practice. All part-timers have been bowling in the nets. So, they're rolling their arm in a match so that you never know in an important match, they are ready for it," he added.