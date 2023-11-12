Bengaluru (Karnataka): India skipper Rohit Sharma has been in brilliant touch in the ongoing edition of the ODI Cricket World Cup and he continued his form in the game against the Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The Indian skipper scored a century and two half-centuries before the game against the Netherlands including a solid 87-run knock against defending champions England at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Lucknow. The 36-year-old Mumbaikar continued his form against the Netherlands and stitched a knock of 61 runs from 54 deliveries laced with two sixes.

Indian batting unit was on top while facing the Netherlands bowling attack right from the start as Rohit and his opening partner Shubman Gill forged an alliance of 100 runs for the opening wicket. While playing an impressive knock, Rohit Sharma broke a few records to script his name in the history books.

He became the batter to hit most ODI sixes in a calendar year by surpassing legendary South African batter AB de Villiers who had 58 maximums in 2015. Rohit has scored 59 sixes this year so far and his big hit against Roelof van der Merwe with a sweep ensured his name in the history book.

Notably, Chris Gayle is third in the list of batters hitting maximum sixes in an ODI year with 56 big hits in 2019. Also, Rohit Sharma became the first captain to hit a maximum of sixes in a World Cup edition by clearing the fence on 23 occasions overtaking Eoin Morgan in 2019 with 22 huge hits.

Also, the Mumbaikar Rohit became the first Indian skipper to hit the most runs in a single World Cup edition with 503 runs in the ongoing tournament so far. He overtook former BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who had scored 465 runs in the 2003 edition. Former India skipper and star batter Virat Kohli was third in the list with 443 runs in the 2019 edition.

Most sixes by a captain in a single WC

23* - Rohit Sharma in 2023*

22 - Eoin Morgan in 2019

21 - AB de Villiers in 2015

18 - Aaron Finch in 2019

17 - B McCullum in 2015

Most 50+ scores in ODI World Cups

21 - Sachin Tendulkar (44 inns)

14 - Virat Kohli (35 inns)

13 - Rohit Sharma (26 inns)*

13 - Shakib Al Hasan (36 inns)

12 - Kumar Sangakkara (35 inns)

Most runs by the Indian captain in a single WC