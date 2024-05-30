WATCH: Lovebirds Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Set Couple Goals At Aranmanai 4 Screening

Hyderabad: Bollywood's beloved power couple Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been setting the bar high for romance ever since they made their relationship official. The duo has been spotted together at various events in Mumbai, giving fans a glimpse into their blossoming love. On Wednesday night, the couple was snapped by the paparazzi as they stepped out of a movie theatre in Mumbai, where they had attended a special screening of Tamannaah's upcoming Tamil comedy horror film Aranmanai 4.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia At Aranmanai 4 Screening (Video source: ANI)

As they exited the theatre, hand-in-hand, they couldn't resist flashing their bright smiles and posing for the cameras. Tamannaah stunned in a traditional beige suit, with a matching dupatta, and paired it with Indian footwear and a radiant, dewy makeup look. Vijay, on the other hand, looked dashing in a purple and black shirt, which he paired with black pants and shoes that matched the purple hue.

Interestingly, it was on the sets of Lust Stories 2 that the couple first shared screen space together. However, it wasn't until after the film's release that their romance began to flourish.

Vijay's rise to fame began with his critically acclaimed role in Pink, alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, and Kirti Kulhari. He went on to deliver impressive performances in hits like Gully Boy, Mirzapur, Darlings, Dahaad, and Murder Mubarak. His upcoming projects include Suriya43 and Ul Jalool Ishq. Tamannaah, too, has a slew of exciting projects lined up, including Vedaa and a special cameo in the highly anticipated Stree 2.