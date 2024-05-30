ETV Bharat / entertainment

WATCH: Lovebirds Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Set Couple Goals At Aranmanai 4 Screening

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 30, 2024, 4:12 PM IST

Actor-couple Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia attended a special screening of Tamannaah's upcoming film Aranmanai 4 in Mumbai, delighting fans with their affectionate display. Tamannaah wore a traditional beige suit, while Vijay sported a stylish purple and black shirt.

WATCH: Lovebirds Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Set Couple Goals At Aranmanai 4 Screening
Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia At Aranmanai 4 Screening (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Bollywood's beloved power couple Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been setting the bar high for romance ever since they made their relationship official. The duo has been spotted together at various events in Mumbai, giving fans a glimpse into their blossoming love. On Wednesday night, the couple was snapped by the paparazzi as they stepped out of a movie theatre in Mumbai, where they had attended a special screening of Tamannaah's upcoming Tamil comedy horror film Aranmanai 4.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia At Aranmanai 4 Screening (Video source: ANI)

As they exited the theatre, hand-in-hand, they couldn't resist flashing their bright smiles and posing for the cameras. Tamannaah stunned in a traditional beige suit, with a matching dupatta, and paired it with Indian footwear and a radiant, dewy makeup look. Vijay, on the other hand, looked dashing in a purple and black shirt, which he paired with black pants and shoes that matched the purple hue.

Interestingly, it was on the sets of Lust Stories 2 that the couple first shared screen space together. However, it wasn't until after the film's release that their romance began to flourish.

Vijay's rise to fame began with his critically acclaimed role in Pink, alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, and Kirti Kulhari. He went on to deliver impressive performances in hits like Gully Boy, Mirzapur, Darlings, Dahaad, and Murder Mubarak. His upcoming projects include Suriya43 and Ul Jalool Ishq. Tamannaah, too, has a slew of exciting projects lined up, including Vedaa and a special cameo in the highly anticipated Stree 2.

READ MORE

  1. Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia Exude Charm as They Step out Together for a Dinner Date - Watch
  2. 'Keep Killing It': Vijay Varma Cheers for Tamannaah Bhatia as She Shines in Aranmanai 4
  3. In 10 Pics, Vijay Varma Reveals Post-award Win Ritual with His Driver, GF Tamannaah Is All Hearts

TAGGED:

TAMANNAAH BHATIAVIJAY VARMAARANMANAI 4ARANMANAI 4 SCREENINGTAMANNAAH VIJAY ARANMANAI SCREENING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.